WWE veteran makes prediction about Dana Brooke's future (Exclusive)

Dana Brooke recently received her release from WWE after a decade with the company. Former WCW and WWE writer Vince Russo believes the 15-time 24/7 Champion will have no problem making money despite losing her job.

Brooke spent three years in the NXT developmental system before joining WWE's main roster in 2016. The 34-year-old formed alliances with superstars, including Charlotte Flair and Emma, during her WWE run. She also teamed up with Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil as part of Titus Worldwide.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. He explained why Brooke's impressive work ethic will help her succeed outside of WWE:

"A lot of people gave her grief about her work and the way she worked," Russo said. "However, this is why she's gonna make it – very EC3ish – she worked her b*tt off, bro. You could tell that maybe she wasn't cut out to be the world's best wrestler, but you could tell that this woman had the work ethic, was willing to put everything into it, and if that's who she is, she's gonna have no problem making money." [9:28 – 9:58]

Watch the video above to hear EC3 and Russo discuss the releases of Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, and many more.

EC3 defends Dana Brooke following criticism from fans

WWE fans often took to social media to make negative remarks about Dana Brooke's in-ring performances. Many felt she received her call-up to the main roster too early and needed more time in NXT.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 crossed paths with Brooke during his time in WWE. He believes Charlotte Flair's former protégé proved she was much more than just a wrestler:

"She's probably, like you said, a super hard worker, and one of the defaults of that hard work is you think you have to be something that you're not," EC3 said. "But you never would, and shouldn't, have to be a great wrestler, but she can be a great worker." [9:58 – 10:14]

Brooke's final WWE match ended in defeat against Lyra Valkyria on the September 12 episode of NXT.

What do you think the future holds for Dana Brooke? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.