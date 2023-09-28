Dolph Ziggler receives world title challenge offer after WWE release (Exclusive)

Dolph Ziggler recently received his release from WWE after 19 years with the company. EC3, the newly crowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, is willing to defend his title against the 43-year-old in the near future.

Ziggler, real name Nick Nemeth, won several titles during his lengthy WWE career, including the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the NXT Championship. It has been widely rumored that the 2012 Money in the Bank winner can possibly join his brother Ryan Nemeth in AEW soon.

EC3 appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. The NWA star said he is prepared to put his title on the line in his own promotion, Exodus:Pro, in Ziggler's hometown:

"I happen to be running the Exodos:Pro in Cleveland, Ohio," EC3 stated. "Now, before he goes and makes any crazy decisions signing long-term deals or anything, I think he deserves to feel an intimate environment in his hometown, Cleveland, Ohio, so in the next 90 days I would welcome Nick Nemeth to challenge me for the NWA Heavyweight Championship in Cleveland, Ohio, and have a nice, fun journey home. I think that would be very lucrative, fun, cool, and fulfilling." [28:55 – 29:24]

Watch the video above to hear Russo question why WWE's decision-makers did not book Ziggler in a new on-screen role.

Vince Russo wants EC3 to face Dolph Ziggler and another released talent

Elias was also included on the list of WWE's recently released superstars. The 35-year-old built up a huge following during his nine-year WWE career.

Vince Russo, a long-time fan of Elias' work, would like to see the former WWE star face EC3 in an NWA title fight:

"I second that motion [EC3 vs. Dolph Ziggler], but you know who else I was thinking about? I would love to see challenge you for that NWA title because I think it would be tremendous. Another name on that list, Elias. I'd pay money to see that, bro." [29:27 – 29:46]

EC3 added that he is "very fond" of Elias as both a talent and a human being. He also opened up about the possible reason why WWE released Top Dolla.

