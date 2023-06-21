33-year-old star may be the secret weapon of The Judgment Day at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The Judgment Day is one of the most popular stables in WWE, and all of its members are involved in crucial storylines across the card ahead of Money in the Bank 2023. The group has been booked well after WrestleMania 39, especially with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest's rising popularity amongst the fans.

However, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio are yet to face their biggest challenge in London when the three superstars will be in massive matches. Regardless of the challenges, The Judgment Day may have a secret weapon in the form of JD McDonagh, which the stable can use at the event.

Last year, The Judgment Day cut ties off with Edge and added Finn Balor to the group. They feuded with The Rated-R Superstar and eventually added Dominik Mysterio to the group after losing to the team of Edge and Rey Mysterio at WWE Clash at The Castle.

It's nearly been a year, and the stable has not added any new faces. However, it looks like the group has taken a new star under their wing and is training him to be their secret weapon during a time of need that could arise at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

How is JD McDonagh the secret weapon of The Judgment Day at WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

Earlier this year, JD McDonagh finally made his way to the main roster when he was drafted to Monday Night RAW. McDonagh spent most of last year working for the developmental brand after he moved from the United Kingdom to the United States.

The former Cruiserweight Champion has spent a couple of weeks on the red brand but had several interactions with his mentor and member of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor. While it is not on the nose but it looks like the two stars are in cahoots, and they are bound to form an alliance.

It would make sense for the stable to add another member to the group, and no better place than London to reveal another member, similar to last year's event in the United Kingdom. It is highly likely that McDonagh could possibly appear during Finn Balor's World Heavyweight Championship match to assist him.

Meanwhile, he could also make an appearance in Dominik Mysterio's bout against Cody Rhodes and join the stable by helping Dom Dom. It is highly unlikely for McDonagh to assist Damian Priest as the latter is involved in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but you never know.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

