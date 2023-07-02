Charlotte Flair, as it stands, is the top female babyface on SmackDown. After her WWE Women's Title match against Asuka, one night before Money in the Bank ended in a Disqualification, her replacement as the top babyface might just be IYO SKY.

The 33-year-old outsmarted Becky Lynch and Bayley to become Miss Money in the Bank 2023. She turned babyface in the process as it was Bayley who shoved her off the ladder before she got her revenge by handcuffing her Damage CTRL teammate to Becky Lynch. She climbed over Bayley to grab the briefcase.

Charlotte Flair hasn't always delivered as a babyface and has proven to be a natural heel like her father, Ric Flair. As a result, a successful cash-in of the MITB briefcase will make SKY the de-facto top female face of SmackDown, replacing Charlotte in the process.

What's interesting is that WWE seems to be gearing toward or at least teasing a heel turn for Bianca Belair. A shortage of top female faces was also likely the reason why Ronda Rousey turned face at Money in the Bank when Shayna Baszler turned on her, which led to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan winning the Women's Tag Team Titles.

As of now, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair are in the Women's Title picture. IYO SKY, of course, can swoop in whenever she wants.

