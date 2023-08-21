33-year-old star to replace Damian Priest in The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Exploring potential swerve

Tensions between Damian Priest and Finn Balor escalated following the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe has been waiting eagerly to see what will happen next with The Judgment Day since JD McDonagh was added to the story after SummerSlam.

The future is uncertain, but Priest may be leaving the faction after McDonagh's appearance in a heated backstage segment between him and Finn Balor last week. During the argument, McDonagh sided with Balor and blamed Damian's Money in the Bank contract for the faction's issues.

Recent rumours indicate that the rift between Balor and Damian Priest isn't just a side story. It was reported that Priest's exit from The Judgment Day is coming soon and could mean a big change in his career.

Fans have been left to guess as to what McDonagh's joining the group will mean and how it will change the way the group works as a whole. Will Priest find success if he splits from his teammates? How would these changes affect Balor's planned hold on The Day of Judgment? When Priest finally leaves, will Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio stick together or go out on their own?

WWE could plant the seeds and have JD McDonagh replace Priest in the faction. It will allow Priest to go solo and get a big singles push. Let's wait for WWE RAW tonight to get some of the answers.

Could Damian Priest cash in on Roman Reigns?

With The Judgment Day's base getting more and more shaky by the day, we're now counting down the days until Damian Priest cashes in.

Who he will cash in his contract on remains to be seen. Rollins is still the most probable option that could lead to a feud between Priest and Finn Balor for the championship if Priest successfully dethrones Rollins.

If Priest does leave the group, he may go to SmackDown and start a feud with Roman Reigns. Priest would look excellent if he had a feud with Reigns, and he could use his MITB contract on Roman when the time was right.

Roman Reigns himself has been on the way down since his split with The Usos, and his fall from grace is not far away. How exciting it will be when he finally drops the championship and a babyface Damian Priest, after the split from The Judgment Day, could be the perfect man for it.