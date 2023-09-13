33-year-old star should return to WWE and reform popular stable on the main roster

WWE's current roster is filled with talented stars across all three brands. Earlier this year, the company brought back the annual Draft for the first time in over two years. Several stars found new homes, and some made their main roster debut.

However, the company often blurs the line between the three brands, and superstars appear on other brands whenever required. The most notable is Becky Lynch's return to the developmental brand for a match against Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, the RAW locker room received new life when former Women's Champion Nia Jax returned to the company and attacked Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during the main event for the Women's World Championship. However, the roster still lacks depth compared to the women on the blue brand.

The company has finally merged with UFC, and the opportunity for new or old talent to return is endless. It would be best if Mandy Rose returned to WWE and arrived on the main roster alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to reform Toxic Attraction.

Why should Mandy Rose reform Toxic Attraction on WWE's main roster?

Last year, Toxic Attraction was one of the biggest stables on the developmental brand, and they were holding all the gold in the NXT's women's division. The trio of Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin dominated the women's division on developmental brands, and the trio's future looked very promising in WWE.

Unfortunately, Mandy Rose dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez late last year out of nowhere, and she was released from WWE. Meanwhile, the company broke up the duo of Jayne and Dolin on the developmental brand, and the two have been stuck in limbo ever since.

Recently, Mandy Rose answered a fan question on Instagram about her wrestling career and teased that she might not be a free agent for a long time. A new Era has begun in Vince McMahon's promotion, and there is a chance that The Golden Goddess can make her return.

It would benefit the company as they need more stars in the women's division on the red brand. Mandy Rose was destined for a golden run on the main roster alongside Toxic Attraction, and it could become a reality should she return for another run.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

