33-year-old WWE RAW Superstar to play key role in Drew McIntyre's downfall? Exploring potential storyline swerve

Drew McIntyre will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel next month, but it appears that his issues with The Judgment Day are far from over.

McIntyre defeated JD McDonagh last night on RAW, but it appears that the latter refuses to accept the defeat. McDonagh shared the following update after RAW and made it appear as though their issues are far from over.

The Irish star was out to prove himself on RAW after he was sent on a mission by Rhea Ripley. McDonagh cost The Judgment Day the Tag Team Championships at Fastlane and had a lot to make up for, but was seemingly unable to follow through, even with the help of Dominik Mysterio.

JD could decide to take it upon himself to make a statement at Crown Jewel, costing McIntyre the Championship in order to force a rematch. He could also be a thorn in the Scottish Psychopath's side in the coming weeks and finally send him over the edge to become a full-fledged heel.

Will Damian Priest cash in his WWE Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel?

Damian Priest wanted to cash in his contract at Fastlane but was prevented from taking advantage of the best opportunity he could have been handed. Crown Jewel would be an interesting place for him to cash in the contract, especially if Seth Rollins is caught in a rough position.

The Money in the Bank contract has never been cashed in at Crown Jewel or in the Middle East, which means that Priest may not only win the Championship but he will also make history if he is able to successfully cash in.

Do you think JD McDonagh could be the beginning of Drew McIntyre's WWE downfall?