33-year-old WWE SmackDown star to leave current stable and be recruited by The Bloodline? Analyzing the possibility

This week on WWE SmackDown, Karl Anderson made it clear that he would stick up for AJ Styles following the assault on the latter at the hands of The Bloodline last week.

Mia Yim later showed that she was also against the duo when she made her way out to the ring and slapped the taste out of Jimmy Uso's mouth after his match.

It appears that The Bloodline will now be forced to recruit a female into their ranks if they have any hopes of overcoming The OC when AJ Styles is able to make his return. There are a number of women who could fill the void, with Tamina, Nia Jax and even Ava Raine having claims to be part of the family, but it may not be any of these women.

Last night on SmackDown, Ashante "Thee" Adonis was attacked backstage as B-Fab watched on in horror, just a week after Top Dolla was released from the company and claimed that Hit Row was now dead.

WWE themselves haven't announced that the stable has split, but with Adonis sidelined, this could be the perfect time for B-Fab to jump ship and decide to align with The Bloodline.

B-Fab could use The Bloodline to rise through the ranks in WWE

There is a reason WWE decided to retain several members of Hit Row, B-Fab has a lot of potential and could use The Bloodline to rise through the ranks on SmackDown.

This would allow her to get on TV on a regular basis, and step into a feud with Mia Yim. As a member of Hit Row, B-Fab had been overlooked throughout her time on the main roster, so she could be forced to take drastic action to get noticed.

Do you think B-Fab will be the perfect addition to The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...