33-year-old WWE star to end Austin Theory's US title reign? Hint: It's not Carlito

Austin Theory's SmackDown run has been full of dominating wins, defeating major stars like Jey Uso and Sheamus to retain his title. Some fans currently believe he should be dethroned by the reportedly returning Carlito, but there may be a much more suitable choice.

Austin Theory underwent a gimmick change after unsuccessfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract for the United States Championship last year. While his reign looked entertaining during the feud with John Cena, he might not have entertained the fans to the full potential in recent weeks.

While Theory was first supported by Vince McMahon on-screen but lost momentum later, one of the recent NXT call-ups, Grayson Waller, has consistently entertained fans with his talented microphone and in-ring skills. His programs with Edge and John Cena were well-received by the WWE Universe.

⭕️ne Ⓜ️an Laker Fan 💯 @SensibleGuy100 Hot take: Grayson Waller's loss to Edge last week on Smackdown will benefit him more than Austin Theory's win over John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Many fans on Twitter have pointed out that Grayson may be the ideal person to end Theory's United States Championship reign and become the secondary champion of WWE SmackDown. Carlito is a commendable option if he is to return, but Grayson Waller's recent work may have earned him an opportunity at the title.

While nothing is confirmed, The Aussie Icon as the new champion could undoubtedly be a fruitful direction for the United States Championship.

WWE veteran believes Austin Theory's SmackDown stint should feature a feud with LA Knight leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2023

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno discussed Austin Theory's United States Championship reign and pointed out the reign should feature a feud with LA Knight leading up to SummerSlam 2023.

He believes the two SmackDown stars are good on the microphone and look like "a million bucks." The two also have incredible physiques and could deliver a memorable bout at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"Put freakin' what's his name against him in four weeks' worth of TV. Our boy LA Knight. Build up to a U.S. Title Match. You know, just do TV with this guy. Both of them are good on the mic. One guy is young. One guy is older. They both look like a million bucks. It looks like two grown men fighting each other out there. They got good physiques. They work a good basic style and everything. I would, that's actually not a bad idea. I like Knight to go after Austin Theory for the U.S. Title," he said. [10:30 - 11:02]

Who do you think should become the new United States Champion on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section.