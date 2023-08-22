33-year-old WWE star to kick Finn Balor out of The Judgment Day? Unexpected swerve explored

Finn Balor is a key member of The Judgment Day and the reason why WWE RAW’s top faction is without it's founding member.

It was WWE Hall of Famer Edge who founded The Judgment Day in 2022 with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley being introduced as the first two members. After The Judgment Day defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at Hell in a Cell on June 5, The Prince was added to the faction on the following RAW. Right after his induction to the group, Balor, Ripley, and Priest attacked The Rated-R Superstar, kicking him out.

Fast-forward to The Judgment Day’s current situation, there’s tension brewing within the group once again. Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been rubbing each other the wrong way, a scenario only worsened with JD McDonagh becoming quite close to The Prince. If Finn Balor introduces McDonagh to the faction, history can repeat itself with Balor being at the receiving end of an ambush this time.

Of course, history may not repeat itself and instead Damian Priest could be shunned by the group. It’s unlikely WWE will take any steps to split Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day at this point of the faction’s story.

Finn Balor provided an update about his situation with Damian Priest

At SummerSlam 2023, Finn Balor was hopeful that he’d win the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, it didn’t go his way and The Visionary retained the title after a botched interference from Damian Priest.

However, Priest has made it clear that he wants to pursue the same title as well. That being said, The Prince isn’t fond of The Archer of Infamy’s pursuit of the title.

"I don't necessarily have an issue with Damian having Money in the Bank; I have an issue with Damian wanting to get to Seth before I get to Seth. I have a seven-year beef with Seth Rollins. Because Damian won the Money in the Bank briefcase a couple of months ago, which I'm very happy about, about his success, I don't think that should interfere with my issues with Seth which has been running for seven years. So me and Damian have smoothed that out. It's been discussed; it's been talked about, it's been put to bed. Me and Damian are cool."

The Judgment Day’s developing story has kept the fans invested. Each of the Superstars are playing their role in the faction to perfection. When the faction splits, the WWE Universe will mourn!

Who do you think will exit The Judgment Day first and how?

