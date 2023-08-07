Finn Balor takes a dig at Judgment Day stablemate after loss at WWE SummerSlam

Following Finn Balor's loss to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, the Judgment Day member took to Twitter to take a shot at his stablemate Damian Priest.

During the World Heavyweight Championship match, Priest's mishap led to yet another loss for Balor against Seth Rollins. The ending sequence of the match saw Rollins hit the Stomp on Balor onto Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Taking to Twitter, Balor posted a photo of Priest's disappointed expression from SummerSlam, which quickly went viral on social media.

Check out Balor's tweet following SummerSlam:

There has been a lot of tension within The Judgment Day, courtesy of the issues between Balor and Priest.

Previously at the Money in the Bank premium live event, a moment of confusion between the two superstars led to Rollins retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against Balor.

Finn Balor spoke about his issues with Damian Priest

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Finn Balor discussed his issues with Damian Priest.

Balor claimed that he wasn't too keen on Priest trying to get his hands on Seth Rollins. The former Universal Champion said:

"I don't necessarily have an issue with Damian having Money in the Bank; I have an issue with Damian wanting to get to Seth before I get to Seth. I have a seven-year beef with Seth Rollins. Because Damian won the Money in the Bank briefcase a couple of months ago, which I'm very happy about, about his success, I don't think that should interfere with my issues with Seth which has been running for seven years. So me and Damian have smoothed that out. It's been discussed; it's been talked about, it's been put to bed. Me and Damian are cool."

While Balor did mention that he and Priest are on "cool" terms, things might've taken a heated turn after SummerSlam.

Do you think Finn Balor and Damian Priest will stay on the same page? Sound off in the comments section.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here