Finn Balor explains his biggest issue with Damian Priest (Exclusive)

Finn Balor recently stated that he had an issue with his Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest trying to get his hands on Seth Rollins before he does.

Ever since The Archer of Infamy captured the MITB contract in June, WWE has been teasing dissension between Priest and Balor. Though the two hugged it out a couple of weeks ago on RAW, the simmering tensions could yet again come to the forefront during Balor's SummerSlam 2023 against Seth Rollins.

If Damian Priest tries to cash in during or after the World Heavyweight Championship, it's sure to not go down well with Finn Balor. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Universal Champion mentioned that he didn't have an issue with Priest having the MITB briefcase.

Instead, his issue was with the fact that Damian Priest was trying to lay his hands on Seth Rollins before he got to opportunity to do so. Furthermore, Balor assured fans that he and Priest had settled their difference and were on good terms now.

"I don't necessarily have an issue with Damian having Money in the Bank; I have an issue with Damian wanting to get to Seth before I get to Seth. I have a seven-year beef with Seth Rollins. Because Damian won the Money in the Bank briefcase a couple of months ago, which I'm very happy about, about his success, I don't think that should interfere with my issues with Seth which has been running for seven years. So me and Damian have smoothed that out. It's been discussed; it's been talked about, it's been put to bed. Me and Damian are cool," said Finn Balor. [From 02:04 to 02:40]

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE could reignite tensions between Finn Balor and Damian Priest

Though the situation between Damian Priest and Finn Balor has drastically improved in recent weeks, Dutch Mantell believes the worst is yet to come.

On Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Mantell suggested that WWE could reignite the tension between Balor and Priest, starting from SummerSlam 2023. He believes The Judgment Day members should have a heated moment during the show.

"Nope. [Finn Balor] doesn't beat [Seth Rollins]. But now you've got the angle to follow this. So, [Damian] Priest is waiting out there, and could he cash it in on his own friend? (...) I like matches like this, now fans can sit back and say, 'if Finn wins, what a great opportunity for Damian Priest,' which creates an angle between them. Already an angle with them anyway they kind of went with it and got away from it but they can easily slide back into it. This is what I think."

It remains to be seen how things go down during Finn Balor and Seth Rollins' match at SummerSlam 2023 and whether Damian Priest makes his presence felt.

