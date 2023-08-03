Wrestling veteran thinks WWE will restart a major storyline with Damian Priest after quietly canceling it last month (Exclusive)

Damian Priest has been a key figure on Monday Night RAW since he became Mr. Money in the Bank. There was a storyline before he won the briefcase that seems to have been dropped, but wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks that WWE will re-run that.

He was referring to the story where Damian Priest and Finn Balor had a lot of tension between them. It culminated at Money in the Bank when Priest essentially cost Balor the World Heavyweight Title when he had the match seemingly won, but things have cooled down a bit since then between the two.

Dutch Mantell said on the latest episode of Smack Talk that while WWE dropped the Balor-Priest tension angle, he thinks it will restart very soon as things play out at SummerSlam 2023:

"Nope. [Finn Balor] doesn't beat [Seth Rollins]. But now you've got the angle to follow this. So, [Damian] Priest is waiting out there, and could he cash it in on his own friend? (...) I like matches like this, now fans can sit back and say, 'if Finn wins, what a great opportunity for Damian Priest,' which creates an angle between them. Already an angle with them anyway they kind of went with it and got away from it but they can easily slide back into it. This is what I think."

Mantell continued:

"I think, Seth goes over, Damian teases going in, but doesn't. And I think Seth and Cody may end up in an angle after this. Because they're both looking for an opponent and I think that would fit right together." [From 15:30 to 16:55]

You can watch the full video below:

Damian Priest recently teased cashing the MITB briefcase on Roman Reigns

It seems to be a fair assumption that The Archer of Infamy will be cashing in on the World Heavyweight Champion, whether it's Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, or anybody else.

The reason for this can likely go back to Austin Theory last year, who was so scared of Roman Reigns that he didn't even bother to attempt a cash-in on him. However, before a recent episode of SmackDown, the Senor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest teased cashing in on the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Can he shock the world, or is he just teasing fans? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.