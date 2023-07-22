Damian Priest teases Money in the Bank cash-in on Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

RAW star Damian Priest has teased that he could cash-in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight on SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief has a busy night ahead of him tonight. He will be meeting with Jey Uso tonight in a face-to-face to lay out the "Rules of Engagement" ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam.

The Bloodline has completely fallen apart since The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. Reigns sent Jimmy Uso to the hospital on the July 7th episode of SmackDown, and Jey Uso is out for revenge.

Reigns may have to worry about The Judgment Day's Damian Priest tonight as well. Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event in London on July 1st to guarantee himself a future title shot.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest teased cashing-in on Reigns, as seen in the video below.

Damian Priest reacts to praise from WWE legend Kevin Nash

Wrestling legend Kevin Nash recently praised Damian Priest as a star who has a bright future, and the 40-year-old superstar appreciated the kind words.

Speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Priest thanked the Hall of Famer for believing in him. He added that Kevin Nash doesn't need to compliment anyone and thought it was cool of him to go out of his way to praise him:

"It goes without saying, I think the world of him as it is. So getting that validation, getting someone like him speaking those words about me, I know I am a cocky dude, but that is something. That is cool stuff. Kevin Nash, Big Daddy Cool, someone in his position doesn't need to praise anybody, so for him to go out of his way to say that, not only is it cool, but he ain't wrong," he said. [From 42:40 - 43:08]

There has been some tension within The Judgment Day as of late, but that appears to be behind the group for now as Finn Balor was given his rematch against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. It will be fascinating to see when Priest decides to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and if he would do so on his fellow stablemate if the opportunity presented itself.

