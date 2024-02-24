33-year-old WWE star needs to think twice before trusting Roman Reigns or he might share Sami Zayn's fate

A top WWE Superstar needs to make sure what he is getting into before trusting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Grayson Waller had a meeting with Reigns during the latest episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief told him that he had a message for him that he wanted to convey privately. Later, Waller refused to spill the beans on his meeting with Reigns.

Grayson Waller is all set to host Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as guests on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Reigns likely gave him instructions on what he needed to do during the special edition of his talk show.

Waller needs to think thoroughly before building a relationship with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The villainous faction has proved time and again that it can turn against anyone at any time. Last year, Sami Zayn was kicked out of The Bloodline after he refused to attack a helpless Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. Later in the year, Jey Uso got tired of Reigns and quit The Bloodline. The storyline ended with Reigns defeating Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

The Bloodline consists of some of the most wicked and self-centered beings in all of WWE. Waller is himself someone who cannot be trusted, but trying to form a working relationship with the Samoan faction could end badly for him. Once someone gets too involved with the heel stable's operations, there is no turning back. Waller could possibly share Zayn's fate if he tries to get too close to The Bloodline.

What the future has in store for the 33-year-old star remains to be seen.

The Bloodline became insanely powerful after Roman Reigns welcomed The Rock into the stable

The Rock officially joined The Bloodline on a recent episode of SmackDown. The Samoan faction now consists of two of the biggest superstars in WWE history, Roman Reigns and The Brahma Bull.

The Great One has turned heel and is hell-bent on making sure Cody Rhodes does not leave WrestleMania 40 with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship around his waist. Only time will tell what Reigns told Waller ahead of The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes need to be cautious when they come out to the ring at tonight's mega event.

