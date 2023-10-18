33-year-old WWE star's push ended by Triple H? Exploring the possibility following major hint on RAW

Triple H has been the brain behind several storylines and creative directions. As WWE's Chief Content Officer, The Game ensures to bring his A-game to the ring, ensuring that each live show brings an unexpected twist to ongoing rivalries.

One such rivalry is for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso won the title from The Judgment Day at Fastlane 2023, but Damian Priest and Finn Balor won the titles back on the October 16, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Interestingly, Priest and Balor lost the titles after JD McDonagh accidentally smashed The Archer of Infamy with the MITB briefcase. Rhodes and Uso capitalized on the opportunity and won the titles.

The Prince and Senor Money in the Bank won back their tag team titles on the Season Premiere of RAW this week. However, McDonagh wasn't around when the faction captured the tag team championship.

It's possible that Triple H is no longer considering pushing McDonagh up the hill. Initially, The Irish Ace was getting aligned with The Judgment Day and causing a rift between Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

The WWE Universe constantly speculated about the faction breaking up due to McDonagh's constant interference in their internal matters.

However, removing JD McDonagh from ringside when Priest and Balor won the titles can indicate that his run with the WWE RAW top faction has ended. The Game is possibly going to consider other storylines for him but keep him away from The Judgment Day.

Triple H made recent changes to RAW and SmackDown

Recently, Triple H made some personnel changes to Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

The King of Kings returned on the Season Premiere of SmackDown and announced that Adam Pearce would be the General Manager of RAW moving forward. Hunter also said it was a token of appreciation for Pearce's hard work on both brands for the past year.

The Game also announced that the new General Manager of SmackDown was Nick Aldis. After his arrival, Aldis announced that Kevin Owens was traded to Friday nights for Jey Uso.

It goes without saying that Triple H will continue to lead WWE's products, with Vince McMahon possibly chiming in for premium live events and main events.