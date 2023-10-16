Former WWE Champion pokes fun at JD McDonagh following RAW win

A former WWE Champion continues to mock JD McDonagh following his dominant victory this past Monday night on RAW.

McDonagh has tried his best to get into The Judgment Day faction,, but it has not worked out so far. The 33-year-old presented Damian Priest with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase, only to accidentally bash The Archer of Infamy in the knee at WWE Fastlane. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso then isolated Finn Balor in the ring and captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship last weekend at the premium live event.

On this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre demolished JD McDonagh in a singles match that only lasted a few minutes. McIntyre picked up the pinfall victory after connecting with the Claymore.

Drew McIntyre took to social media today to continue to poke fun at McDonagh following his win on RAW. He reposted a video of himself sending JD McDonagh flying across the ring with a Back Body Drop and asked fans if they could add Celine Dion to the clip. A wrestling fan obliged and hilariously added Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" track to the video below.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley explains her issue with JD McDonagh

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently revealed why she is hesitant to allow JD McDonagh in The Judgment Day.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator disclosed that she doesn't completely trust JD McDonagh yet. The 27-year-old added that The Judgment Day is a close family and doesn't know if he is a good fit for the group.

"JD is obviously Finn's friend. I've known him for a while too just from NXT UK. But The Judgment Day, we're such a close family, we all have each other's backs, and we all look out for each other. I just don't know exactly where he lies with all of that just yet. I don't fully trust him. I don't fully like him." [From 06:14 – 06:44]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Both of McIntnyre's reigns as WWE Champion occurred during the pandemic, and he never got to hold the title in front of fans. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat Seth Rollins and capture the World Heavyweight Championship when the two superstars battle at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.

Would you like to see McIntyre become the new World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.