33-year-old WWE Superstar to end Logan Paul's US title reign at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024? Exploring the possibility

Logan Paul sent shockwaves through the wrestling world by upsetting WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

Judging by his reactions on social media, The Maverick is ecstatic. Paul may have to become more regular on SmackDown as US Champion, especially considering that a wealth of talent will be gunning for the title around the YouTube sensation's waist.

One such talented superstar who could surprise Logan Paul to win the US Championship is Grayson Waller, the brash Aussie who has impressed many on the mic and in the ring.

Waller sent out a tweet that shed light on his plans for WWE Elimination Chamber in February 2024. The arrogant Aussie wants to make a name for himself in sports entertainment, and dethroning The Maverick in the first major Australian wrestling show in half a decade would tremendously elevate his stock.

There is still plenty of time before WWE heads to Australia for the final roadback before WrestleMania 40. Thus, it may be too soon to make such bold predictions. However, it does leave Triple H with five months to build the 33-year-old Grayson Waller as a credible superstar.

The most arrogant superstar on SmackDown has all the tools to become a significant player in the mid-card division of the brand. By grooming him and providing more opportunities, WWE could make him a viable contender for the US title.

Logan Paul's US title reign could be remarkable

The Maverick hinted that he may become more regular as US Champion. This would be a marked change from his current schedule, where he has been treated as a part-time celebrity attraction for the company's major premium live events.

Logan Paul has been phenomenal in the ring. Furthermore, he has grown into a full-fledged WWE Superstar with a solid character. Every time he steps into the ring, he creates magic. Add Paul's popularity into the picture, and the current US Champion will certainly help make the title more relevant.

As for his potential challengers, the list is long. In addition to Grayson Waller, all members of the LWO could step up to The Maverick, especially after he cheated to defeat Mysterio. Santos Escobar would prove a tough challenge for Logan Paul with his sheer athleticism.

The skill and experience of a seasoned veteran like Carlito would also give Paul a run for his money. Bobby Lashley may be grooming The Street Profits, but he could also focus on the US title, which held immense significance for The Dominator last year.

AJ Styles is currently off television, but he would be a worthwhile and suitable challenger for the US title. Although his current run recently concluded, John Cena could always stake his claim for the first championship he won in WWE.

Either way, it does seem as if Logan Paul is going to become a focal point on WWE programming in the coming months as US Champion, and his reign has the potential to be memorable.

