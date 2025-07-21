  • home icon
33-year-old WWE Superstar to join The Judgment Day at SummerSlam after major betrayal? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 21, 2025 15:05 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Carlito, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW [Image source: Getty]

WWE Evolution 2025 saw Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez retain the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating three other teams in a Fatal Four-Way Match. That said, The Judgment Day members will now look to defend the title against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw an unexpected WWE Women's Tag Team Title bout being confirmed for the summer spectacle. This was revealed during a backstage segment between Flair and Bliss. The Queen told Little Miss Bliss that she spoke to Adam Pearce to secure a title match for them against Rodriguez and Perez at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The duo failed to secure the Women's Tag Team Title at the all-women's premium live event and will aim to get the job done in their rematch on the forthcoming show. While Flair is seemingly bonding well with Bliss on the blue brand, a major betrayal could unfold at SummerSlam 2025. The 33-year-old could backstab the second-generation wrestler and join the heel faction in New Jersey.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez successfully defended their title at Evolution 2025, and there is a possibility that they could do the same at WWE's next premium live event. If this happens, a frustrated Bliss might snap and attack the 14-time women's champion. Interestingly, this could lead to the two feuding in the future as part of a blockbuster storyline.

Also, in a massive twist, the Five Feet of Fury could join forces with The Judgment Day and take out Flair. The Queen defeated Rodriguez on last week's edition of SmackDown, and the 34-year-old might not have forgotten that. That said, Bliss could aim for the WWE Women's Championship afterward, and with the heel stable by her side, she could achieve this feat.

The betrayal could also allow Flair to become a full-fledged babyface after receiving positive reactions from fans in the past few weeks. That said, this angle is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Viewers will have to wait to see how the contest plays out at SummerSlam 2025.

Dominik Mysterio to lose the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025?

Last week's edition of WWE RAW saw Adam Pearce reveal that The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio will be re-evaluated tonight on the red show. Dominik will be forced to defend his Intercontinental Title against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025 if he is medically cleared.

That said, many viewers expect "Dirty" Dom to be medically cleared tonight and face Styles at the forthcoming event. If this happens, The Phenomenal One, who has been relentlessly pursuing the workhorse title for a while now, could eventually pull off a massive win at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Styles hasn't won a championship in years, and WWE could reward his hard work in New Jersey.

While this angle might sound promising, it is speculative. Fans will have to wait to see if Dominik is medically cleared tonight on RAW.

