33-year-old WWE Superstar should be the one to finally end Gunther's record-breaking run

Gunther has dominated WWE's mid-card division as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era. The Ring General has already etched his name in the history books, and it looks like he could very well break Honky Tonk Man's record.

Last year, the Austrian powerhouse arrived on WWE's main roster and joined Friday Night SmackDown alongside Ludwig Kaiser. The Ring General quickly rose to the top and went after the Intercontinental Championship. In less than two months after making his main roster debut, he won the title from Ricochet.

Several stars have tried and failed to beat The Ring General and end his reign of tyranny as the Intercontinental Champion. After SummerSlam, Gunther will be less than a month away from beating Honky Tonk Man's all-time record, and the superstar to beat him for the title should not be Drew McIntyre.

Instead, JD McDonagh should be the one to finally end The Ring General's run as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era.

Why JD McDonagh should be the one to end Gunther's recording-breaking reign

Record-setting runs often end either with a shocking upset or the crowning of a superstar who is destined to carry the torch. The company has a list of credible superstars who can become the next Intercontinental Champion after Gunther drops the title.

However, JD McDonagh is one of the few stars to have previously faced The Ring General and claimed a clean win over him. McDonagh and Gunther have also feuded on the developmental brand in the United Kingdom for the NXT UK Championship.

Both stars have taken on new names and characters since making their way to the United States. Drew McIntyre is the fan-favorite to beat The Ring General and win the title at SummerSlam. However, The Scottish Warrior has no need to go after the workhorse title.

JD McDonagh should be the one to establish himself as a top talent on Monday Night RAW by beating The Ring General for the title. A win over the indomitable Austrian star and becoming the Intercontinental Champion could possibly open the door for him to join The Judgment Day as well.

Do you want to see JD McDonagh as the next Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.