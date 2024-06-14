33-year-old WWE superstar to turn babyface for the first time? Exploring Clash at the Castle fallout

We are just about 24 hours away from Clash at the Castle 2024, which promises to be another historic international Premium Live event for WWE. However, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown has hinted at a potential babyface turn for Chelsea Green at this Scotland PLE.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand is being held at Ovo Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, leading to varying time zones and a TV taped broadcast in some locations.

However, during the show, Green faced Naomi, but her match ended in a loss after she was distracted by Bayley and Piper Niven at ringside. The defeat surprised Green and left Piper visibly frustrated.

This apparent frustration might indicate that if Niven loses against Bayley in the Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, she could take out her frustration by launching a brutal assault on Chelsea Green.

Such an incident could lead to Green turning babyface for the first time in her career with WWE, potentially becoming a heroic character beloved by the crowd. This could mark a pivotal moment in Chelsea's career within the Stamford-based promotion.

We await to see what unfolds at Clash at the Castle 2024, especially as Bayley defends her title against Piper Niven in a singles bout.

Who could else turn babyface at Clash at the Castle 2024?

At this year's Clash at the Castle 2024, the WWE Universe could see not only Chelsea Green but also Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa transition into complete babyface characters.

For those who might not know, Chad Gable is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn, with Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine in his corner.

However, recent hints suggest Gable might align with the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, potentially leading to a turn for Otis, Maxxine, and Akira into heroic characters. There's a prospect that the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile could interfere in the title match to help Gable win the IC Championship.

However, after the match concludes, the leader of the Alpha Academy could instruct them to attack Otis, Dupri, and Tozawa resulting in their expulsion from the faction.

Turning Otis, Maxxine, and Akira into babyfaces at Clash at the Castle 2024 could set the stage for a compelling rivalry against the newly formed alliance of Gable, the Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile.

Furthermore, being held on an international stage in Scotland, this PLE has the potential to amplify the buzz around these potential character turns, making it a significant moment among fans.