New WWE stable to make debut together at Clash at the Castle? Exploring potential impact 

We are now less than a week away from Clash at the Castle 2024, set to emanate live on June 15, 2024, from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. As an international premium live event, the WWE Universe is anticipating numerous surprises, one of which could be the debut of a new alliance featuring Chad Gable, the Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile.

This assumption arises from hints dropped on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, where fans spotted Gable talking to Ivy Nile. Additionally, earlier reports have suggested that WWE is planning to integrate the Alpha Academy leader and the Creed Brothers into a new stable.

So, it is probable that Clash at the Castle: Scotland could serve as the stage for the formation of this new alliance. For those unaware, Chad Gable is already set to face Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental Championship match, with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri by his side.

However, it is highly possible that the Creed Brothers, along with Ivy Nile, could enter the scene to aid Gable in becoming the new champion. Following the match, they might also launch an attack on Otis, Akira, and Maxxine, solidifying the formation of this new stable with the 38-year-old star.

It remains to be seen what will happen at the forthcoming Scotland PLE when Chad Gable clashes against Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title.

Why Clash at the Castle 2024 is the perfect scenario for this brand-new alliance's debut

The incorporation of Chad Gable, the Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile at Clash at the Castle 2024 is an ideal scenario for their debut as a group for several reasons. First, the Scotland PLE offers a grand stage for introducing this new alliance, allowing the Stamford-based promotion to publicize it on a large scale.

Also, if this new faction assists Gable in dethroning Sami, it will help WWE in preserving Zayn's momentum despite his IC Title loss, as the defeat would be due to the distraction from the Creed Brothers.

Additionally, this move will establish Otis, Maxxine, and Akira as much bigger babyfaces in WWE after being betrayed by Master Gable. Given that this potential betrayal might occur at a premium live event, it will attract more eyeballs and attention from the WWE Universe.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds at Clash at the Castle 2024 and whether the rumored new faction led by Gable makes its debut on June 15, 2024.

