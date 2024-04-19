Popular WWE stars to turn heel and form a new alliance with Chad Gable - Reports

A new era has ushered in WWE after WrestleMania XL and new twists and turns are about to take place in the coming weeks.

It was recently reported that the tag team of The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) is set to align with Chad Gable after the latter turned heel on Monday Night RAW.

Sami Zayn shattered Chad Gable's dream of dethroning Gunther when Zayn went to WrestleMania XL and ended The Ring General's reign. However, the latter received a one-on-one title match with the new champion and lost in the main event of Monday Night RAW this week.

The loss made Gable snap, as he viciously attacked Sami Zayn in front of his family. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the belief is that the former NXT Tag Team Champions, The Creed Brothers, will turn heel and align with Chad Gable to form a new unit.

This could work in the favour of the three stars, as The Creed Brothers have recently suffered losses on the brand.

Julius Creed has teased a new alliance with Chad Gable following WWE RAW

The Creed Brothers originally started as heels in the promotion when they appeared on WWE NXT. Eventually, Julius and Brutus turned face as fans were impressed with their in-ring work on the developmental brand.

After a stellar run on NXT, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile moved to Monday Night RAW at the end of last year. However, the three stars haven't had success on the brand, and Nile eventually moved to the tag team division alongside Maxxine Dupri.

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Chad Gable snapped and took out his frustrations on Sami Zayn in front of his family after losing a title match. Later, Julius Creed seemingly teased a new alliance with the star by using the star's popular catchphrase.

"Ready. Willing. And…"

It will be interesting to see how Gable and Creeds can help each other reach their full potential on WWE RAW.

What are your thoughts on Chad Gable? Sound off using the discuss button.

