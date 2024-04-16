Popular star seemingly teases a new alliance with Chad Gable after major heel turn on WWE RAW

WWE is heading towards its annual draft at the end of the month, and the company had a few surprises in store leading up to Backlash. Meanwhile, The Creed Brother's Julius Creed seemingly teased a new alliance with Chad Gable.

Chad Gable spent months waiting for his shot at the Intercontinental Championship. However, Sami Zayn punched his ticket to WrestleMania XL against Gunther where he ended the dominant reign on the 666th day by becoming the new Intercontinental Champion in Philadelphia.

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Zayn defeated Chad Gable in the main event. After the match, Gable turned heel and attacked the champion to close the show. Today, Julius Creed sent an interesting tweet and teased an alliance with Gable using his former catchphrase:

"Ready. Willing. And…"

"Ready, Willing, and Gable" was popularly used by the star during his time in the American Alpha. It will be interesting to see what the remaining members of the faction will do after Chad Gable turns heel on Sami Zayn.

Former WWE Champion wanted to see Chad Gable dethrone Gunther for the title

Gunther became the greatest Intercontinental Champion in the company's history after he held the title for over 660 days following his move to WWE's main roster. Unfortunately, The Ring General's overconfidence cost him as Sami Zayn capitalized and won the title from him in Philadelphia.

However, Big E had other plans as he wanted to see Chad Gable win the title from the former champion. Speaking to Whatculture Wrestling, the former WWE Champion stated he wanted to see Gable finally dethrone Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL:

"The story, I just felt like the way they left it felt open-ended. It felt like, man, I don’t want this to be the end for Chad Gable on his run to dethroning GUNTHER so, that is my pick, that is who I want to see and I think so often at WrestleMania." [H/T - Post Wrestling]

After Gable's heel turn, it will be interesting to see if the star ends up capturing the title in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on Chad Gable? Sound off!

