"I’d love to see him win" - Gunther's former rival should finally dethrone him at WrestleMania XL, says former WWE Champion

Gunther is the second biggest star on WWE RAW as he uplifted the Intercontinental Championship in the promotion. Meanwhile, a former World Champion gave his thoughts on The Ring General and wants a ghost from his past to beat him for the title in Philadelphia.

Last year, Chad Gable came very close to dethroning Gunther after becoming a fan favorite while working with The Alpha Academy. However, he lost to The Ring General, and the champion went on to face new challengers on the red brand.

Speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, former WWE Champion Big E spoke about Gunther's reign and wants to see Chad Gable win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania:

"The story, I just felt like the way they left it felt open-ended. It felt like, man, I don’t want this to be the end for Chad Gable on his run to dethroning GUNTHER so, that is my pick, that is who I want to see and I think so often at WrestleMania, we’re always trying to find big attractions and big matches and sometimes, your biggest matches are with guys who are mainstays on the roster and they don’t always have to be part-timers so, GUNTHER versus Gable, for one, alliteration, that alone, that helps. So yeah, I’d love to see that for Chad, I’d love to see him win. I think that moment at WrestleMania would be massive." [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Gunther on adding two female WWE Superstars to Imperium

Imperium dominated the developmental brand during its initial run with WWE. However, the stable removed a member after becoming a regular in the United States. In 2022, the group reunited for the first time in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

The WWE Universe has always wondered why the faction never had a female member or two during their run. Speaking to Steve Fall of Wrestling News Co, the champion was asked about adding female members to the stable, and here's what he had to say:

"We discussed this internally once, and our choices would be either Charlotte [Flair] or IYO [SKY]. They will be the ones that we could see as a good fit, especially skill-wise. Yeah, I think they would be a good addition."

Charlotte Flair is currently injured, and IYO SKY is with Damage CTRL on Friday Night SmackDown.

Who do you think will dethrone Gunther? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

