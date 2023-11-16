Gunther is open to adding two female superstars to Imperium, snubs WWE RAW women's division

Gunther has dominated RAW and SmackDown after making his WWE main roster debut last year. He recently revealed that there were internal discussions in Imperium about possibly adding two female stars.

Over the past year, The Ring General has broken several records and made history in WWE as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. However, many believe Imperium, as a faction, has failed to hit the mark and replicate its success from NXT.

The WWE Universe wants to see the stable grow and add more male and female members. Speaking to Steve Fall, Gunther revealed that the faction once internally discussed recruiting SmackDown Superstars Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY.

"We discussed this internally once, and our choices would be either Charlotte [Flair] or IYO [SKY]. They will be the ones that we could see as a good fit, especially skill-wise. Yeah, I think they would be a good addition." (From 10:50 to 11:07)

Despite being a part of RAW, The Ring General seemingly snubbed the red brand's women's roster and named the abovementioned SmackDown stars as his potential stablemates.

Gunther addressed the chances of feuding with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

After his main roster debut, Gunther decimated numerous stars on WWE SmackDown, including Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and others. However, he never crossed paths with The Tribal Chief while on the blue brand.

In the same chat with Steve Fall, Gunther addressed the possibility of feuding with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"Yeah, this or Brock [Lesnar] is the usual other mention in that question. We'll see, time will tell (...) It's nothing where I go, I need to do this now. That has to happen now, anything like that. I'm focused on what I do now, I think, in the long run (...) It would be a very interesting match. I think [so] because what Roman is to the Universal Title now is to what I am to the Intercontinental Championship. I think the role and position are very similar to that. But, he's doing his thing now, and I'm doing my thing (...) Further down the line that's definitely something interesting to get into."

It will be interesting to see if The Ring General ever crosses paths with The Tribal Chief. Could they engage in a champion vs. champion program? Only time will tell.

