Gunther addresses the chances of rivalry with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Gunther added his name to WWE's history books when he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. However, The Ring General is yet to win the big one, and he recently addressed the chances of feuding with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut on Friday Night SmackDown and immediately started working towards winning the Intercontinental Championship. After capturing his first title on the main roster in less than two months, The Ring General broke several records with the workhorse championship.

Many fans wonder if and when the Imperium leader would pursue the Undisputed Universal Championship. In a chat with Steve Fall, The Ring General discussed the possibility of a rivalry with Roman Reigns in the near future.

"Yeah, this or Brock [Lesnar] is the usual other mention in that question. We'll see, time will tell (...) It's nothing where I go, I need to do this now. That has to happen now, anything like that. I'm focused on what I do now, I think, in the long run (...) It would be a very interesting match. I think [so] because what Roman is to the Universal Title now is to what I am to the Intercontinental Championship. I think the role and position are very similar to that. But, he's doing his thing now, and I'm doing my thing (...) Further down the line that's definitely something interesting to get into." (From 6:52 to 7:40)

Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Survivor Series 2023

During his reign, Gunther has made the Intercontinental Championship more prestigious and relevant than ever. He won the title from Ricochet in June 2022 on an episode of WWE SmackDown and has since defended his gold against many top names.

After dominating the blue brand, Imperium was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the 2023 WWE Draft. The Ring General faced different challenges and obstacles before eventually becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

The Miz is another star who brought much prestige to the Intercontinental Championship during his past title reigns. He is eyeing the title again after becoming the number one contender on a recent episode of RAW.

Expand Tweet

The Miz will face Gunther in a one-on-one match for the championship at WWE Survivor Series 2023. If The A-Lister wins, he will become a nine-time Intercontinental Champion, equalling Chris Jericho's record for most title reigns with the gold.

Do you want to see Miz tie Chris Jericho's record? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Steve Fall and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer