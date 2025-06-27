34-year-old former Women's Champion to debut in WWE and Challenge Giulia? Exploring Women's United States Championship possibility

Zelina Vega attempted to defend the Women's United States Championship against Giulia on tonight's episode of SmackDown, live from Saudi Arabia. "The Beautiful Madness" from Japan was able to secure the victory, leading to a title change.

Giulia has proven to be a workhorse since signing with the company. The popular star believes that the Women's US title is a stepping stone for her before she moves on to bigger things. That said, Triple H and his creative team may have bigger plans for the current champ. Now that she's dethroned Zelina Vega, WWE could bring in former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker to challenge her for the title.

The AEW Star has been a valuable part of Tony Khan's promotion and has helped its women's division grow. However, she has been on hiatus since November 2024. Her last match was against Penelope Ford on the November 13, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite. That said, the 34-year-old finally broke her silence after recent rumors of a potential jump to WWE.

Following this rumor, Britt Baker could debut in WWE to challenge Giulia for the Women's US title at SummerSlam. This would be a blockbuster match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. While the above Scenario might sound promising, nothing has been confirmed yet. Only time will reveal what will happen next for the superstars.

Giulia could be SmackDown's new workhorse

Many fans believed the Women's US Championship picture needed a change. Giulia dethroning Zelina Vega could be the best decision WWE has made for the title. The former title holder might not have been presented as a strong champion. Despite being solid in the ring, Vega has never been known for her exceptional in-ring work. This has made her reign as champion rather underwhelming.

''The Beautiful Madness'' undoubtedly has a lot of charisma and potential. Despite not being proficient in English, the 31-year-old is respected in the squared circle. As the Women's US Champion, she could continue to stun the WWE Universe with her top-notch in-ring performances.

Adding further, she could become one of the staples of the show, thanks to her solid in-ring acumen. However, this angle is completely hypothetical at his point, and nothing is certain yet.

