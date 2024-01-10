Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the top stars in the WWE. An integral part of The Judgement Day, Ripley has several accolades to her name. With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, it's impossible to forget her Ironwoman performance in 2023 with a total of one hour, one minute, and eight seconds spent in the ring. That said, there is a chance that one 34-year-old SmackDown superstar could break this record.

This superstar just so happens to be Bayley. A behemoth in the wrestling world, Bayley has a slew of accomplishments to her name. She has won it all at every level in WWE. Whether it's NXT, RAW, or SmackDown. However, the one thing that has eluded her is a Royal Rumble victory. And, heading into Royal Rumble 2024, she has vowed to be the last woman standing.

On paper, this makes complete sense. Bayley's claims come on the back of her faction, Damage CTRL's overall success. With Dakota Kai managing the faction as its mastermind, they have their eyes set on every title WWE has to offer.

The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane, and Asuka have their sights set on tag team championship gold, and Iyo Sky will likely head into WrestleMania 40 as the reigning WWE Women's Champion. This leaves Bayley as the only member without a clear direction.

Well, that direction could present itself at the Royal Rumble. Winning the whole thing would put her on the path to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Of course, it won't be an easy feat, especially considering there are 29 other women she would have to get through to earn the opportunity.

Nevertheless, the possibilities are endless. Granted, this is all just speculation at this point. But, if Bayley were to break Ripley's record, it would make for an interesting detail in any potential storyline between her and Mami. Who knows? She may even win it all and make Damage Control the premier women's faction in WWE. We will just have to wait and see.

Nia Jax also has set her sights on Rhea Ripley

The threat of Bayley cannot be ignored, but Rhea Ripley is busy keeping an eye on Nia Jax. The two had a verbal altercation in the middle of the ring on the last episode of Monday Night RAW.

Things got heated after Jax made known her intention to win the Royal Rumble. Furthermore, she also made it clear that the champion she would be challenging, should she win, would be none other than The Nightmare.

This year's Royal Rumble presents WWE's creative team with a plethora of opportunities, especially when it comes to the Women's Division. But, who would you like to see challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania? Bayley or Nia Jax? Let us know in the comments section below.

