34-year-old star to interfere and turn heel? 5 finishes for Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank

On June 9th, Charlotte Flair returned on SmackDown for the first time since WrestleMania 39. As she returned, Flair made it clear that she wanted to challenge for Asuka's title. The Japanese wrestler also seemed willing to defend her crown against The Queen.

Since then, Asuka and Flair have had quite the back and forth, and the duo are now set to take on each other in a title match at SmackDown next week. This match has WWE fans around the world excited as they wish to see Flair back in the mix for a championship.

Today in this article, we look at four possible ways the match between the two can finish at Money in the Bank:

#4. Asuka beats Charlotte Flair clean

It has not even been a month since Asuka won the championship against Bianca Belair at Night of Champions. At the PLE, the Japanese put up a performance to remember and became the rightful champion.

Hence, that could be a reason why putting Charlotte Flair over Asuka at this point won't make much sense. After all, Flair has only returned to wrestling this week for the first time since WrestleMania 39.

This is why the company would want to give her some time before she can hold a title. It will also help in cooking a rivalry between Charlotte and Asuka, which can later be used as leverage for a big PLE.

#3. Charlotte Flair beats Asuka clean

Before losing her title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, Flair had a dominant run as champion. Not only did her reign see Flair beat some brilliant competition, but it also saw fans happy and satisfied.

Overall, Flair, as a champion, seems to always work for WWE. This is one reason why The Queen can go on to beat the Champion on SmackDown and once again hold the gold belt. If she does so, Flair will go on to become a 15-time World Champion.

#2. Bianca Belair accidentally causes Charlotte Flair to win

When Charlotte Flair made her appearance on SmackDown and interrupted Asuka's celebration, the one person deeply affected by it was Bianca Belair. After all, Flair's involvement was bad news for her. And at the end of the day, it did prove to be bad for Belair.

Instead of getting her rematch against The Women's Champion, Belair will now have to wait on the sidelines and watch the contest between Flair and the Japanese wrestler. This entire scenario can lead to a lot of frustration in Belair's mind, which she might look to remove next week on SmackDown.

This incident might cause Belair to attack Charlotte Flair. However, in that attack, there can be a possibility that she instead attacks Asuka by mistake, which then leads to a Charlotte Flair victory. This scenario could also lead to a triple-threat match at an upcoming PLE.

#1. Bianca attacks both and turns heel

Bianca Belair has been a very popular face in WWE. Her reign as a singles competitor, and even with the championship, was enjoyed by many. Even on social media, Belair managed to gain many fans.

However, next week on SmackDown, fans could be treated to a new version of Bianca Belair. When The Empress of Tomorrow and Flair take to the ring, The E.S.T. might attack both wrestlers, which could see her turn heel. While this is a mere possibility, it would be interesting to see if it happens.

