34-year-old star to make SmackDown debut and help LA Knight deal with Legado Del Fantasma? Exploring potential twist

LA Knight defends the United States Championship against Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown this week (August 23). The Megastar must be wary because Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma could cause mischief during and after the match. This could lead to the blue brand debut of a star fans have been waiting to see arrive on Friday nights.

Giovanni Vinci could make the save for LA Knight if he suffers a post-match beatdown after triumphing. The Italian star would establish himself as a babyface and rid himself of any attachment fans may feel he still has with Imperium.

The former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion's return to WWE TV is impending. Two vignettes have already aired on SmackDown promoting his debut on the blue brand, having not appeared on TV since being drafted in April.

Vinci is set to use his solo NXT gimmick, an Italian gentleman who enjoys the finer things in life. He's yet to be a babyface on the main roster, last performing as a hero in 2018.

It would make sense for Vinci to return as a babyface, given the last time we saw him on TV aside from the two vignettes. He was destroyed by Ludwig Kaiser, thrown out of Imperium, and left in a heap.

The former EVOLVE World Champion may have had an epiphany and realized he was headed down the wrong path with Imperium. An affiliation with LA Knight would help propel him as a singles star and could make for some hilarious promos.

Giovanni Vinci's long-term goal on SmackDown should be LA Knight's US Championship

Giovanni Vinci could make a heroic return to WWE TV on SmackDown and side with LA Knight against Legado Del Fantasma. This could lead to a tag team rivalry between the enigmatic duo and Santos Escobar's stable.

However, this could all be part of Vinci's plan to get himself into the United States Title picture. The Pfalzen-born star has yet to hold singles gold in WWE, which might lead to him betraying Knight further down the line.

Giovanni Vinci showcased his impressive in-ring abilities throughout his time in Imperium. Partnering with Knight will help him build his character and build a bond with fans before a shocking heel turn.

LA Knight will need new challengers once he's done with Escobar, and Vinci fits the bill. He could challenge in friendly competition before growing frustrated with failing to dethrone his ally and thus, finally resorts to his past dastardly ways.

