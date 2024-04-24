WWE star sends message to Giovanni Vinci; suggests major change after RAW betrayal

A popular WWE star has sent Giovanni Vinci a message after he was betrayed last night on RAW. Imperium lost to The New Day in a tag team match last night on the red brand as Gunther watched on from ringside.

Following the loss, Ludwig Kaiser brutally attacked Giovanni Vinci. He bashed him into the steel steps and connected with a running Dropkick to the face. Kaiser then received a nod of approval from Gunther backstage to end the segment. SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett took to his official X account to suggest a major change for Vinci after he was betrayed on RAW.

Barrett claimed Vinci should go back to his old character he had while on WWE NXT. It was a fashionable gimmick that was dropped once he became a part of Imperium in 2022. Barrett shared an image of the NXT character posing in the ring along with himself and Vic Joseph and you can check it out in the post below.

WWE star Giovanni Vinci comments on his status with Imperium

Giovanni Vinci appeared to be very happy in Imperium and likely had no idea the betrayal was coming last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview last September, Vinci commented on his future with Imperium. He stated that the heel faction had a great dynamic and claimed that he had a good thing going with Ludwig Kaiser. Vinci noted that he was a late addition to the group but will always put one hundred percent effort in.

"I think honestly we have a pretty good dynamic going on. I mean, the success speaks for itself. Obviously, I was added a little bit later last year. I think Ludwig and I had a pretty good thing going, even in NXT, so right now whatever opportunity comes up, we'll take it and I'll just put a hundred percent effort in, like I did so far, and things are going great," he said. [From 01:44 - 02:07]

Gunther has declared for the King of the Ring Tournament next month. It will be interesting to see if Imperium adds another member to the faction on WWE RAW now that Vinci has been kicked out.