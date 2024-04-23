"Pound-for-pound strongest" star in WWE turns face after a major betrayal approved by Gunther on RAW

Gunther made a decision that is set to change the course of his career for the next few years. In a major betrayal directly approved by him, Giovanni Vinci, the "pound-for-pound strongest" star in WWE, turned face for the first time.

This week on WWE RAW, Gunther returned, not to declare his intention to target the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, but to declare himself as the first entrant to the King of the Ring tournament. Imperium was interrupted by The New Day. This led to a tag team contest between the two factions, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods picking up the win against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. For those who don't know, Vinci was declared WWE's pound-for-pound strongest star back in late 2022 following Cesaro's exit.

After the defeat, it was clear that Gunther was done with Imperium unless drastic action was taken. That action was taken by Ludwig Kaiser, who brutally assaulted Giovanni Vinci post-match.

While officials came out to separate and take Ludwig Kaiser to the back, he escaped their clutches and went on to further assault Vinci.

When heading backstage, he was met by the former Intercontinental Champion, who gave him an approving smile.

From the sound of things, the Imperium leader will not be pursuing the Intercontinental Championship again. Many believe it's time for him to step up to the world championship picture regardless of which brand he gets drafted to.

