Giovanni Vinci addresses speculation about Imperium's WWE future (Exclusive)

Giovanni Vinci recently landed himself in trouble with Imperium's leader Gunther as part of a storyline on WWE RAW. In an exclusive interview, Vinci clarified that the group intends to continue moving forward as a trio.

On July 10, Gunther yelled at Vinci after the Italian and Ludwig Kaiser lost to Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle on RAW. The Ring General later told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that Vinci's role in the group was "to be determined."

In another interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling during WWE's visit to India, Vinci commented on his Imperium future:

"I think honestly we have a pretty good dynamic going on. I mean, the success speaks for itself. Obviously, I was added a little bit later last year. I think Ludwig and I had a pretty good thing going, even in NXT, so right now whatever opportunity comes up, we'll take it and I'll just put a hundred percent effort in, like I did so far, and things are going great." [1:44 – 2:07]

What did Gunther say about Giovanni Vinci's Imperium spot?

In July, Gunther made it clear he was not afraid to make changes to Imperium if Giovanni Vinci's performances did not improve.

The 36-year-old warned there would be consequences if Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser failed to represent the faction to an adequate standard:

"That's to be determined, I guess, how things go, especially us in Imperium, everybody in there wants to be the absolute elite and wants to be at the absolute top, and sometimes when you fail to deliver that, there are consequences for that and it's on you to make up again for that situation," Gunther said. "So far this hasn't happened."

The RAW star has kept hold of the Intercontinental Championship since making those remarks, but Imperium's results have remained inconsistent. The group lost a six-man tag team match against Chad Gable, Otis, and Tommaso Ciampa on the September 11 episode of RAW.

