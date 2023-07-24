WWE RAW star's future in Imperium is uncertain, Gunther admits (Exclusive)

Gunther is refusing to rule out making a major change to his Imperium stable if Giovanni Vinci's performances do not improve.

On the July 10 episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle defeated Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Following the match, Gunther yelled at Vinci before walking away to the backstage area.

Speaking in character to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther addressed Vinci's future with the group:

"That's to be determined, I guess, how things go, especially us in Imperium, everybody in there wants to be the absolute elite and wants to be at the absolute top, and sometimes when you fail to deliver that, there are consequences for that and it's on you to make up again for that situation. So far this hasn't happened." [1:29 – 1:58]

Watch the video above to hear more from Gunther about several WWE topics, including possible matches in the future against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Gunther explains his unhappiness with Imperium member Giovanni Vinci

The aforementioned tag team match ended with Drew McIntyre pinning Giovanni Vinci while Matt Riddle held Ludwig Kaiser in an ankle lock.

Regarding Vinci's role in the loss, Gunther said the Italian must pay the price after suffering a defeat:

"We haven't seen him in action [on television] since then. But yeah, that's the situation right now. It's not about personal or any other emotional stuff. It's about the performance in the ring. It's about the results. When the results are positive, the relationship is positive, and when they are negative, then everything else is negative as well." [1:59 – 2:28]

On July 17, Kaiser and Vinci were banned from ringside when Gunther defeated Riddle in a non-title Money in the Bank rematch on RAW.

What do you want to see next from Imperium? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on August 6, 2023, from 5:30 am IST.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.