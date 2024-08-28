34-year-old star to return after 4 months and immediately dethrone LA Knight? Exploring potential swerve

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be the go-home edition of the blue brand for WWE's Bash in Berlin premium live event. Major things have been advertised for the show, including a United States Championship open challenge. A huge surprise might be on the horizon as a 34-year-old star could return this week and answer LA Knight's challenge.

The name in question is Giovanni Vinci. The former Imperium member has not been seen on television since suffering a merciless assault at the hands of Ludwig Kaiser back in April this year. However, it looks like he is gearing up for a triumphant return, as WWE has been showing his video package on the blue brand in recent weeks.

Giovanni Vinci could show up this week on SmackDown and answer LA Knight's open challenge. It seems ideal for his much-awaited comeback, as the United States Championship open challenge provides the perfect stage for a dramatic confrontation. He would have an opportunity to capture his first title on the main roster by dethroning The Megastar.

While the prospect of Vinci's return this week is plausible, his chances of winning the coveted title upon his potential comeback are pretty low. However, his confrontation with Knight could immediately put him in the spotlight. It could provide him with an impetus for his singles run on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see whether the former Imperium member finally returns to the blue brand this week after four months or if WWE has different plans for him.

WWE may have huge plans for Giovanni Vinci

Giovanni Vinci's return is seemingly on the horizon, and it has the potential to change the landscape of SmackDown. WWE has been showcasing his video packages weekly, indicating that the company may have major plans for the Italian superstar.

For years, Vinci has been part of Imperium and worked in the tag team division alongside Ludwig Kaiser. However, the Stamford-based promotion is all set to repackage him, as the latter will embark on his singles run on the blue brand upon his return.

There's a good possibility that he would be booked as a formidable superstar on SmackDown who could pose a threat to the entire roster. Given his incredible physique and experience, Giovanni Vinci could carve his path to the top of the division by sharing the ring with some of the top stars.

Regardless of what unfolds, Vinci's return will undeniably create a buzz as fans are on the edge of their seats to behold what WWE has in store for the former Imperium member.

