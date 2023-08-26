34-year-old star should return to WWE after three years to set up a dream match against Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40

Iyo Sky's WWE Championship win at the Biggest Party of The Summer came as a pleasant surprise for fans across the globe. The Genius of The Sky is now the WWE Women's Champion on Friday Night SmackDown and is a part of Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai.

Last year, Iyo Sky made her move to the main roster after several reports suggested that The Genius of The Sky was done with WWE. She joined forces with Dakota Kai under the mentorship of Bayley, and the two former NXT stars had very successful runs as Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, the list of challengers has begun to grow on Friday Night SmackDown. Sky and Bayley have made several enemies in Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bianca Belair and Shotzi Blackheart. With Dakota Kai injured for the foreeable future, only Baylet remains in Sky's corner, leaving the title reign in jeopardy.

There are a handful of dream match possibilities for Iyo Sky on the blue brand, but the most promising challenger may be returning to WWE soon. Kairi Sane is rumored to be returning to the company after over three years which could set up a massive dream match between herself, Sky, and Asuka for WrestleMania 40.

Why should Kairi Sane return to WWE for a match against Iyo Sky and Asuka at WrestleMania 40?

In 2020, Bayley and Sasha Banks dominated the women's division on both flagship shows. The Role Model was the SmackDown Women's Champion and The Boss held the RAW Women's Championship. The two devised a plan and took out Kairi Sane.

The on-screen attack on the Pirate Princess was her last televised appearance for WWE before she left in the following year. It would make complete sense for Sane to return and go after Bayley and Sky.

Meanwhile, Asuka has a shared history between with the two women as they are all alumni of the Stardom promotion in Japan and are all former NXT Women's Champions. The Empress of Tomorrow lost her title at the Biggest Party of The Summer 2023 and eventually, she will set her sights on Iyo Sky and the WWE Women's Championship.

The best possible outcome would be a Triple Threat match between the three stars at the Grandest Stage of Them All for the most important prize on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which star will walk out with the title in the end.

Do you want to see a Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

