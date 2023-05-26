34-year-old star could win MITB to set up dream clash with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns won't be able to escape defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship forever.

The Tribal Chief will compete alongside Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions this weekend to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Titles.

While Reigns will be crossing 1,000 days as champion this weekend, for some reason, he has again gotten away with not having to defend his titles.

But with Money in the Bank right around the corner, The Head of the Table better start looking over his shoulder when showing up to work on Friday nights because all it takes is a smartly timed cash-in to send Roman's world into a tailspin.

Reigns has faced and beaten almost everyone on the WWE roster that would pose a threat to his championship. However, a recently returning RAW Superstar is currently hiding in the shadows waiting to strike and present himself as a main eventer in the company.

This summer, it's time for Bronson Reed to win the Men's Money in the Bank match and give Roman Reigns a fight that he never saw coming.

Is Roman Reigns ready for someone like Bronson Reed?

The WWE Universe has yet to experience the complete picture of what Bronson Reed is truly capable of since returning to the company late last year.

Prior to returning to WWE, Reed defeated Kazuchika Okada in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. For those unfamiliar, many would compare Okada and Reigns on equal footing to each other in their respective companies.

If New Japan felt confident enough to put Reed over their top star, you have to believe WWE sees similar things in Reed's future in the coming years.

While it's still too early to tell who might climb the ladder and secure the Money in the Bank briefcase this summer, Reigns better be prepared for the outcome this time around. Because the winner will surely be a more significant threat to his title run than Austin Theory was last year.

Wrestle Inn @WrestleInn

August 7th 2022: JONAH defeats Kazuchika Okada in



@JONAHISHERE toppled the Rainmaker and has cemented his place as the monster of August 6th 2021: WWE releases JONAHAugust 7th 2022: JONAH defeats Kazuchika Okada in #G1Climax32 @JONAHISHERE toppled the Rainmaker and has cemented his place as the monster of #NJPW August 6th 2021: WWE releases JONAHAugust 7th 2022: JONAH defeats Kazuchika Okada in #G1Climax32@JONAHISHERE toppled the Rainmaker and has cemented his place as the monster of #NJPW! https://t.co/qVr8FJJLeD

Who do you think should win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase this year? Do you think anyone could be a credible threat to Roman Reigns' current title run? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes