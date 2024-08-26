34-year-old superstar to lay a massive beatdown on Randy Orton? Analyzing the possibility

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE veteran Randy Orton will be making yet another appearance. Orton has been making consecutive appearances on the red brand because of his upcoming match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin.

While The Apex Predator will address the crowd tonight for the last time ahead of Bash in Berlin, there is a chance that a 34-year-old superstar could lay down a massive beating on Randy Orton. The superstar who could do the same is Gunther's close aide, Ludwig Kaiser.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Orton and Kaiser faced each other in a singles match in the main event. While Orton was victorious, Kaiser managed to cause damage to Orton's knee. On the upcoming episode of RAW, the German superstar could look to target the same.

By laying down a beating on Orton, Ludwig Kaiser will weaken him, and this will make it easier for Gunther to beat Randy at Bash in Berlin. While the angle is speculative, it's possible given Kaiser and Gunther are heels and would want to do anything to ensure a win at Bash in Berlin.

Ex-WWE Superstar says Randy Orton and another superstar must be on everyone's GOAT list

Since his WWE debut until now, Randy Orton has achieved a lot in his wrestling career. A 14-time World Champion, Orton has put up some of the best matches and rivalries in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. That's the reason many believe he is the GOAT.

One superstar who agrees with the same is Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the former WWE superstar said Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio are two superstars who should be on everyone's GOAT list.

Nemeth said:

"When it comes to [Rey Mysterio] and Randy [Orton], it's two people that should be on everyone's list, but you don't hear that that much. I'm sitting here, I'm like, yeah, everyone asks the greatest of all time. They always say a handful of people, but Rey Mysterio, by the way, still going. I listened to the interview [he recently did], 35 years, still going." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio are both veterans of WWE. While Orton will be fighting for the World Heavyweight Championship on the weekend, Mysterio is busy leading the Latino World Order. It will be interesting to see if these legends cross paths at some point.

