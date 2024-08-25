Randy Orton and 49-year-old former World Champion should be included on everyone's Greatest of All Time list, says ex-WWE star

Former WWE Superstar and reigning TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, recently shared his thoughts on the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate in professional wrestling. Among the countless contenders, The Showoff named Randy Orton and former World Champion Rey Mysterio as his top two choices.

The Apex Predator will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. Orton is seeking to become a 15-time World Champion, potentially inching closer to John Cena and Ric Flair's iconic record of 16 World Championships.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Nemeth asserted that Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio are essential names on everyone's GOAT list. The reigning TNA World Champion expressed his admiration for the 49-year-old star and his desire to collaborate with him.

"When it comes to [Rey Mysterio] and Randy [Orton], it's two people that should be on everyone's list, but you don't hear that that much. I'm sitting here, I'm like, yeah, everyone asks the greatest of all time. They always say a handful of people, but Rey Mysterio, by the way, still going. I listened to the interview [he recently did], 35 years, still going," Nic Nemeth said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

The Showoff also lauded the WWE Hall of Famer's ability to portray a compelling underdog and execute impressive athletic maneuvers.

"[Rey] is an absolute all-time great, beloved in any locker room. One of my favorite guys to beat up because every time you punch him, he [squeaks] when you punch him, and it's the greatest thing in the world. He's the best babyface you could ever work with. And he can do some of the coolest stuff in the world," Nic Nemeth said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

What WWE has planned for The Viper and The Master of the 619 moving forward remains to be seen.

Randy Orton claims he has not retired popular WWE gimmick

In the early 2000s, Randy Orton earned 'The Legend Killer' moniker. The former WWE Champion solidified his reputation as a ruthless and rebellious force by targeting veterans such as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, and others.

During an interview with MARCA, Orton asserted that he remains a Legend Killer and does not feel intimidated by emerging talents in the industry.

"I think I'm as dangerous or more dangerous than anybody on the roster right now. And I think anybody who considers me a target should think twice. Let's say that. Even though I was The Legend Killer, and maybe I'm slowly getting into that legend role or that legend status, I don't think I'm there yet, and I think I'm still more of a killer than a legend," Randy Orton said.

WWE fans are eagerly awaiting to see if The Apex Predator will finally clinch his 15th World Championship at Bash in Berlin 2024 or if Gunther will retain his title.

