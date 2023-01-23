34-year-old is willing to be Braun Strowman's permanent WWE tag team partner

Braun Strowman has formed alliances with several WWE Superstars over the years. His most recent tag team partner, Ricochet, has provided an update on their potential future as an on-screen duo.

The two men teamed up to defeat Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on the December 23, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Prior to that, Ricochet scored an unexpected win over Strowman in the SmackDown World Cup semi-final after Imperium caused a distraction.

In an interview with Digital Spy's Stephanie Chase, Ricochet confirmed that he is open to becoming Strowman's permanent tag team partner:

"Braun's been great, I've known him ever since I've been in the WWE and he's always been great. I think if he and I can start to get a little closer and become a little more together, maybe as a tag team, we might be pretty dangerous."

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown Braun Strowman and @KingRicochet pick up the win in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight! Braun Strowman and @KingRicochet pick up the win in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight!#SmackDown https://t.co/PWFUoO9CiA

Ricochet also addressed speculation that Strowman received backstage heat after his win over Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The Monster of All Monsters sparked backlash by claiming that no one cares about acrobatics in wrestling. He also referred to high-flying superstars as "floppy floppers."

Braun Strowman and Ricochet's WWE tag team history

Although he is best known as a singles competitor, Braun Strowman has also won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. The 39-year-old captured his first tag title in 2018 when he teamed up with a young child, Nicholas, at WrestleMania 34. The following year, he again became a tag team champion, this time with Seth Rollins.

WWE @WWE "NICHOLAS IS LEGAL! NICHOLAS IS LEGAL!" Catch up with the boy who SHOCKED the world last year at @WrestleMania and became the youngest champion in WWE history! "NICHOLAS IS LEGAL! NICHOLAS IS LEGAL!" Catch up with the boy who SHOCKED the world last year at @WrestleMania and became the youngest champion in WWE history! https://t.co/LWzL4FlEOD

Ricochet has never held any tag titles as a WWE Superstar. However, the 34-year-old did win the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament with Aleister Black in NXT.

In the immediate future, Ricochet and Strowman will focus on booking their spot in the WrestleMania 39 main event. Both men have been confirmed as entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match this Saturday.

Would you like to see Braun Strowman and Ricochet become a permanent tag team? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes