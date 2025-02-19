John Cena was handed a free pass into the Elimination Chamber after failing to win the annual WWE Royal Rumble match last month. Cena hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his loss and it seems that several stars don't want him in the match.

In true Bray Wyatt fashion, The Wyatt Sicks could decide that they want to decide the outcome of Elimination Chamber and take out Cena, the same man that Wyatt himself targeted when The Wyatt Family invaded the Chamber back in 2014.

Cena has his own history with Bray Wyatt. The duo even competed in the first-ever Firefly Funhouse Match. If The Wyatt Sicks want to target anyone, it would be Cena.

The interesting detail here is that Bo Dallas is considered to be injured, but if he is cleared in time then he could replace Cena inside the match if his Wyatt Sicks attack him before the match.

Could John Cena be replaced in Elimination Chamber?

Wyatt Sicks debuted in the summer of 2024 and have received a lot of negative backlash for their lack of push on RAW and now SmackDown.

The group has proven they have the ability to thrive in a structure like Elimination Chamber and if they were able to take over the show like RAW that first time it would give them the spotlight that they deserve.

Bray Wyatt famously won the Elimination Chamber back in 2017 and his brother should be given the chance to achieve the same feat if he replaces John Cena. After all, the Cenation Leader doesn't need the Chamber to ensure a WrestleMania match, he could just request one.

Bo Dallas and Wyatt Sicks have been off TV for too long and with Alexa Bliss' recent return, they need to be part of the upcoming show.

