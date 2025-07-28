  • home icon
34-year-old WWE star to win his first championship at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the chances

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:40 GMT
SummerSlam [Image Source: WWE on TNT Sports' X]
SummerSlam [Image Source: WWE on TNT Sports' X]

SummerSlam 2025 will be a historic event for WWE as it will kick off its two-night edition for the first time. Several championships will be defended at the premium live event, and many superstars will rise to glory. It could also be a historic night for a 34-year-old star who might win his first championship in WWE at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Rey Fenix could capture the WWE Tag Team Championship at the summer spectacle. The luchador will compete in his first SummerSlam this year in MetLife Stadium. He will team up with Andrade and wrestle in a TLC Match against five other teams, including Street Profits, Fraxiom, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and the defending champions, The Wyatt Sicks.

Although it will be a tough contest, Fenix and Andrade could pull off a miraculous victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The newly formed duo has been receiving tremendous reception from fans in recent weeks. Moreover, the two stars have been delivering great matches lately. With the duo riding high on momentum, they could capture the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Rey Fenix has been looking for a breakout moment since his debut in WWE. Therefore, winning his first title, and that too at a stage like SummerSlam, could give his career a major boost. Besides, Andrade has also been struggling to get the spotlight since his return to the company. Hence, WWE could also give him his big moment at the annual spectacle.

However, this is entirely speculative, and it remains to be seen whether the newly formed duo of Fenix and El Idolo manages to outsmart five other teams to capture the gold at SummerSlam.

Rey Fenix to split up with Andrade a few months after SummerSlam?

Rey Fenix and Andrade have been doing incredibly well as a tag team on SmackDown. They have started to garner attention from the WWE Universe lately, something that was previously missing during their singles run. Therefore, Triple H might keep them in the tag division for a few months.

However, Fenix and El Idolo could eventually part ways and head on their individual paths. It is because WWE may not have any long-term plans to push them as a team. While a split may not happen right after SummerSlam, it could happen in late 2025.

Andrade is one of the top talents on the current roster who has gained prominence for his singles run in the past. Therefore, the creative team may push him as a singles star on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Rey Fenix has already made a career as a tag team competitor in AEW.

The fact that WWE used him as a singles star in his initial days in the company indicates that the creative team may eventually push him in the singles division. However, it is all speculation at this point, and only time will tell what happens.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
bell-icon Manage notifications