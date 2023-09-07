34-year-old WWE Superstar needs to cost Becky Lynch the NXT Women's Championship

A 34-year-old WWE Superstar could cost Becky Lynch her shot at the NXT Women's Championship next week.

Becky Lynch was in action this past Saturday night at WWE Payback in Pittsburgh. Her rivalry with Trish Stratus finally concluded as The Man defeated the Hall of Famer in a Steel Cage match.

Lynch was set for a backstage interview at Payback when she was confronted backstage by NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Big Time Becks noted that she has never held the title and would be coming after it soon. She appeared during last night's episode of NXT, and it was announced she will be facing Stratton for the title next Tuesday night.

Dana Brooke is a veteran superstar who likely feels like she has never gotten the respect she deserves. The 15-time 24/7 Champion came to WWE's developmental brand for a fresh start and could become jealous that Lynch is now appearing on the show.

Brooke is one of the bigger names on WWE NXT compared to her time on the main roster, but she would be overshadowed by Lynch if the 36-year-old won the NXT Women's Championship.

Dana Brooke could also want to return to the main roster, and costing Lynch the NXT Women's Championship would be a great way to accomplish that. Brooke and Lynch could begin a rivalry on RAW following the title match next week on NXT.

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton sends message to Becky Lynch ahead of next week's episode of WWE NXT

Tiffany Stratton sent a warning to Becky Lynch ahead of their title match next week on NXT.

Lynch has never held the NXT Women's Championship in her career and will look to do so by defeating Stratton next Tuesday. Ahead of the match next week on WWE NXT, Stratton delivered a message to The Man and had some choice words for the former champion.

Stratton noted that Lynch may be a WrestleMania main eventer, but the NXT Women's Championship isn't going anywhere.

"So Becky, you may be some WrestleMania main eventer, the number one superstar on RAW, SmackDown, you may be Big Time Becks in your world but I'm the center of the universe in mine. And next week, the NXT Women's Championship isn't going anywhere. See you next Tuesday, b*tch," said Stratton.

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton has the opportunity to pick up the biggest win of her career if she can defeat Becky Lynch. It will be fascinating to see what happens during the NXT Women's Championship match next Tuesday night.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch capture the NXT Women's Championship next week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena