34-year-old WWE Superstar needs to turn heel and open up a feud with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair is one WWE Superstar that seems destined to portray a heel for the entirety of her career. She is a natural at it. However, since returning in December late last year, The Queen experienced a different reaction from fans thanks to the creative team that decided to book her against Ronda Rousey.

While her most recent comeback was met with a more mixed reception, Charlotte could continue her run as a babyface with a shocking heel turn by Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE managed to stand out as one of the biggest fan-favorites since her WrestleMania main event against Mercedes Mone (FKA Shasha Banks). In the last days of her history-making reign as RAW Women's Champion, she found herself on the receiving end of boos from the live crowds. This was especially notable during her matches against IYO SKY and Asuka.

Much like Becky Lynch's turn on Flair at SummerSlam in 2019, which catapulted the former to superstardom, there is a possibility that the fans will begin cheering for Belair once the latter turns heel. But at the end of the day, with the right creative backing, Charlotte Flair could play the part of a strong babyface and evoke favorable reactions.

Bianca Belair, on the other hand, has all the potential to break out as the top heel in the women's division of the blue brand this year. Forming a faction alongside their husband Montez Ford could be the icing on the cake.

Charlotte Flair on the babyface reception she got from the WWE Universe

After winning her record 14th women's world title by dethroning Ronda Rousey on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Flair jumped over the barricade and celebrated with the live crowd.

Recounting the moment, Charlotte Flair claimed she was "blown away" by the reaction on an episode of WWE The Bump earlier this year:

“Seeing everyone cheer, I was just blown away. I’m usually not in that role where everyone is just so excited to see me because I’ve never [been] away, I’ve never had a break … I feel like because I was so consistent, my skill, my talent, my presence, was kind of taken for granted.”

Continuing her train of thought, the WWE Superstar added:

“To come back and be in the audience and just see so many happy faces, and not just boos or having to be arrogant, just being me, I was enjoying the moment as not feeling like I had to put on my armor and be arrogant or boast about what I’ve done. I was just literally in the moment.” [H/T: First Sportz]

Both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have mentioned each other's names as "dream opponents" in the past, with Beliar even saying that she hopes her match against The Queen makes it to a WWE WrestleMania card down the line.

What are your thoughts on a non-title feud between babyface Charlotte Flair and a heel Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

