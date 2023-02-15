33-year-old WWE Star wants "dream" WrestleMania main event match against Charlotte Flair 

As one of the biggest names in women's wrestling, Charlotte Flair attracts a lot of attention. One WWE star who is hoping to face her at WrestleMania someday is Bianca Belair.

Both Belair and Flair are arguably the two biggest names in WWE's women's division today, with Bianca being the current RAW Women's Champion and Charlotte also holding gold with the SmackDown title.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, Belair explained why she wants to face Charlotte Flair on the grandest stage of them all.

"Everybody always asks like what’s your dream WrestleMania match? Belair vs Flair I think that's like another main event WrestleMania match. You know Charlotte Flair is one of the first women that I looked up to when I got to NXT. I saw myself in her, Ric Flair’s her father, but a lot of people tend to forget she had zero experience coming as well.” Belair added: “Now I’m here, she’s like the last four horsewomen that I haven’t defeated. She’s the most decorated woman in women’s wrestling. It’s really cool that she’s the last one that I’m chasing. I would love for that to be a WrestleMania match." From 14:07 to 15:07.

Whilst Belair vs Flair is a match everyone wants to see, fans will have to wait at least one more year as Charlotte is currently set to defend the SmackDown Women's title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 this April. Bianca, on the other hand, awaits the result of the Raw Women's Championship #1 contenders' Elimination Chamber match later this week.

WWE Hall of Famer is ready for Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

After winning the women's Royal Rumble match last January, Rhea Ripley punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39, where she will look to capture the one major singles title that has eluded her entire WWE career.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy Ric Flair stated why he cannot wait to see his daughter and Rhea Ripley face off at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"It's gonna be spectacular. Rhea just matured so much. I mean, God, that match they had in front of no people a couple years ago was fantastic. I can only imagine. I mean, The Queen has just gotten herself into. She's in a place, she's just plain and simply the best worker in the business in the company. And I'm sure that she and Rhea will tear the joint down. If I were the guy, I wouldn't want to follow them. And I would hope that they'd be on last." H/T (Sportskeeda)

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are no strangers to each other on the Grandest Stage of Them All, as the two stars faced off one-on-one at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Championship, a match that saw The Queen walk away with the win.

