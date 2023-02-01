"I wouldn't want to follow them" - WWE legend on Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently commented on the upcoming WrestleMania match between his daughter, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley.

Last Saturday, Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number one. The Judgment Day member competed for over an hour and outlasted 29 other competitors to win the bout and punch her ticket to WrestleMania Hollywood. On Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator announced that she has chosen to face the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, at this year's Show of Shows.

On the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair commented on the upcoming match between The Queen and Mami.

"It's gonna be spectacular. Rhea just matured so much. I mean, God, that match they had in front of no people a couple years ago was fantastic. I can only imagine. I mean, The Queen has just gotten herself into. She's in a place, she's just plain and simply the best worker in the business in the company. And I'm sure that she and Rhea will tear the joint down. If I were the guy, I wouldn't want to follow them. And I would hope that they'd be on last," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer also praised his daughter's WrestleMania opponent, pointing out that she is a "great singles attraction."

"[Rhea Ripley is a much bigger star now,] Yeah, phenomenal. I just had a nice talk with her in Philadelphia. I'll tell you what, though. As much as I enjoyed that group she's with... I'm really happy that she's going out on her own now again. I like that. But I mean, win, lose, or draw, I don't know if she'll stay with the group or not, but she's such a great singles attraction. And she and The Queen will just tear it down. My God, I mean I'm so excited for both of them," he added.

Checkout the entire episode of To Be The Man down below:

The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion's reaction to Rhea Ripley's decision

After several months of absence, Charlotte Flair returned to in-ring action last month. On her first night back on SmackDown, she defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Flair will now have to defend her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Reacting to Ripley choosing The Queen as her WrestleMania opponent, Charlotte took to Twitter to share a two-second clip of herself nodding.

Charlotte and Ripley previously squared off at WrestleMania 36 of the NXT Women's Championship. The bout ended with The Queen defeating The Nightmare to capture the title.

