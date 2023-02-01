Rhea Ripley sends warning following Royal Rumble win with three-word message ahead of WrestleMania

Since winning the 30-women Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley has put every WWE female superstar on notice, including Charlotte Flair.

After winning the match, Ripley got a ticket to WrestleMania 39. It was to be seen whom The Eradicator would choose as her challenger for a championship match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the Judgment Day member cut a bold promo. Rhea Ripley chose Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania opponent, and the two women would collide for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

During her segment, Ripley asked the 14-time women's champion to enjoy how everyone bowed to her because they would kneel at The Eradicator after WrestleMania 39. The 26-year-old star then took to Twitter to share a three-word message, asserting that everyone should rewatch her Royal Rumble victory.

"Run. It. Back. #WrestleMania," Ripley wrote.

You can check Mami's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley became the first woman to win the Royal Rumble as the #1 entrant

The Eradicator was the first woman to enter the Rumble match and outlasted every other woman to win it all.

The 26-year-old star eliminated seven women, matching her best from 2021, but fell short of breaking Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler's record of eight eliminations.

Her total in the 2023 Royal Rumble brought her to a record 20, breaking Charlotte Flair's previous record of 15. She was also the first woman to win the match from the number one spot, surpassing the last earliest winning entry (#3, Bianca Belair, 2021).

This year's Mania will be the second time Flair and Ripley will face off at WrestleMania. Last time, The Queen defeated Ripley to become the NXT Women's Champion. It will be fascinating to see if Rhea can avenge her loss.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's performance at the 2023 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

