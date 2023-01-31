Charlotte Flair reacts to Rhea Ripley choosing her as her WrestleMania opponent

Charlotte Flair has finally reacted to Rhea Ripley choosing to face her at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Eradicator won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday night after last eliminating Liv Morgan. She was the first entrant in the bout and went the distance, lasting over an hour. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, she picked The Queen as her opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to share a two-second clip of herself nodding in reaction to the announcement that she will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Why did Rhea Ripley choose to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania instead of Bianca Belair?

A large number of the WWE Universe wanted to see a match between The Judgment Day member and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. It makes sense since they're both assigned to the RAW brand.

Rhea Ripley surprised many fans when she chose to face Charlotte Flair instead. On RAW, she explained that the latter took her NXT Championship from her at WrestleMania 36, and she wants redemption. She said the same thing at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference:

[Charlotte] holds the SmackDown Women's Championship. So if I were to choose her, I can not only beat her for the first time ever in a singles match, which is something that I really, really want to do, but I also become a Grand Slam champion if I do (...) I have stepped in the ring with [her] at WrestleMania before and I lost my [NXT] championship. But I want my redemption at the same time," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has a lot to gain by beating Charlotte Flair. She'd win her first SmackDown Women's Championship, become a Women's Grand Slam Champion and score her first win over Flair in singles matches if she reigns supreme on The Show of Shows.

