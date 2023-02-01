Top WWE star calls Charlotte Flair "pinnacle of the women's division"

Sonya Deville has called Charlotte Flair the "pinnacle of the women's division."

Flair is undoubtedly one of the greatest female wrestlers in the history of the company. The Queen has already won the women's championship a record-breaking 14 times.

She has always managed to find herself in the title picture and always seems to be getting better. Her in-ring skills have also forced her rivals to take notice of her.

Flair's current rival, Sonya Deville, recently spoke to Notsam Wrestling, where she admitted that she found Charlotte admirable. She even called her the "pinnacle of the women's division."

"I also think that there's a bit of smoke and mirrors to Charlotte Flair, and I think that if anyone can poke through and make those holes, I think it's Sonya Deville." Deville continued, reiterating that she believes "Charlotte is one of the best to ever do it, 100%," referring to her as "the pinnacle, in my opinion, of the women's division right now," which is why Deville targeted her in the first place. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! 🥂 Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! 🥂 https://t.co/fvdJxYbpq7

Rhea Ripley challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley entered the women's Royal Rumble match in the number one spot and outlasted 29 other women to win the match, earning herself a shot in the main event at WrestleMania.

The following night on RAW, Rhea Ripley wasted no time in challenging The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The last time the two women faced each other at WrestleMania, Charlotte walked away with the win.

Rhea will be looking to avenge that loss against Charlotte Flair. This match could be one of the best matches on the card, as both women are extremely talented. We will have to wait and see who walks away from WrestleMania as the champion.

